Two dozen arrests made in Portland motorcycle gang drug bust: Troopers

PORTLAND, Conn. — More than two dozen arrests were made Wednesday evening following a drug bust at a motorcycle gang clubhouse in Portland, according to Connecticut State Police.

Multiple divisions of the Connecticut State Police and the Portland Police Department executed a search warrant at the Ruthless 4 Life Outlaw Motorcycle Gang clubhouse on Airline Avenue in Portland around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers seized $51,470, 118 pounds of marijuana, two illegally possessed firearms, and other drug paraphernalia.

Many complaints from the public were made to police regarding large gatherings with open drug and alcohol use in the area. The Little League baseball field nearby had to close and cancel games and practices due to the activity at the clubhouse, police said.

The warrant for this incident has been sealed, troopers said.

Troopers made 25 arrests on the scene, with most of them residing either in Connecticut, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island. Many of them were processed and released at the scene:

Shane M. Adams, 46, of Middletown, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

Jonathan Alexander, 33, of Ludlow, Mass. was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic, Sale of Hallucinogenic, and Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg of Cannabis and was released on bond.

David A. Burt, 31, of Wallingford, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

Stephen Carkin, 35, of Foxboro, Mass. was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic, Sale of Hallucinogenic, and Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Tessa Cote, 27, of Ludlow, Mass. was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic, Conspiracy to Sell Hallucinogenic, and Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Tessie Deschaine, 42, of Terryville was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Cannabis/Cannabis Products and was released on bond.

Michael Gambardella, 33, of West Haven was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic, Sale of Hallucinogenic, and Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Sherry L. Geisler, 47, of Springfield, Mass. was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

John Grillo, 59, of Quincy, Mass. was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic and was released on bond.

Jian Guo, 33, of Maspeth, NY was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kilogram of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Holloman-Ellis, Ian-Isaiah, 27, of Middletown, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell over 1 kilogram of Cannabis.

Kody Kellry, 25, of Simsbury was charged with two counts of Illegal Sale of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Sale of Cannabis, and Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

Erica Kruieger, 47, of Plainville, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

Kevin J. Malley, 58, of East Hampton, CT was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

William T. Maynard, 51, of East Hampton was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

Kevin O’Malley, 50, of Newington was charged with two counts of Illegal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Illegal Sale of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Rory Hyde, 37, of Wesley Chapel, Fla. was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Conspiracy to Sell Hallucinogenic, Possession with Intent to Sell over 1kg Cannabis, two counts of Possession of a Pistol without a Permit, and two counts of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and was released on bond.

Rashann Rankins, 48, of Rocky Hill was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell over 1 kilogram of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Victor Rook, 38, of Wallingford, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell over 1 kilogram of Cannabis and Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic and was released on bond.

Christopher Ronnow, 25 of Bridgeport, was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell over 1 kilogram of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Abigail Trifono, 30, of Plainville, was charged with Illegal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Illegal Sale of Hallucinogenic and was released on bond.

Jose M. Velez, 57, of North Haven, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

David Viengngeune, 40, of Woonsocket, RI was charged with two counts of Illegal Sale of a Controlled Substance and was released on bond.

Tiffany Wagher, 38, of Sturbridge, Mass. was charged with as charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic and Possession with Intent to Sell over 1 kilogram of Cannabis and was released on bond.

Aaron Weiss, 57, of East Hartford, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell and was released on bond.

