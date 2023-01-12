Child abuse caught on camera, man filming it did not intervene: Plainfield police

Police got a report of an "inappropriate video" where a woman was abusing a child in front of other children and the man recording it didn't intervene.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Moosup man and woman were arrested after one was accused of child abuse that was caught on camera, and the other for filming the incident but did not intervene to stop it, according to Plainfield police.

Kayla Charlwood, 30, and Jason Homand, 35, were arrested Wednesday afternoon at their respective homes.

Police got a report on Dec. 30, 2022, of an "inappropriate video" where Charlwood was seen demeaning, threatening, shaking, and striking a minor while other kids were present.

Investigators determined that Homand recorded the video. He did not intervene during the incident and was not cooperative with investigators, initially failing to give them the video, police said.

Police did not say who reported the video to law enforcement. It is not clear how the children are connected to Charlwood and Homand.

Charlwood was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor, assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

Homand was charged with risk of injury to a minor and interfering with an investigation.

Both were released on $25,000 bonds and have been ordered to appear in court Thursday.

