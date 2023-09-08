4 arrests made connection to fatal shooting at Middletown lounge

They're facing charges for their roles in the death of Jonathan Semidey, 20, at the Hidden Hookah Lounge that happened in the early morning hours of May 21.

After a months-long "painstakingly detailed investigation," Middletown police have made four arrests in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a hookah lounge back in May.

Akeil Booker, 25, and Gianni Marmol, 27, both of New Britain, 23-year-old Gene Daniels of Newington, and 22-year-old Mayraines Nunez of Hartford were arrested Thursday. They are facing charges for their roles in the death of Jonathan Semidey, 20, at the Hidden Hookah Lounge that happened in the early morning hours of May 21.

Booker and Daniels were both charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and were held on a $1 million bond. Booker was on parole at the time of the murder and his parole has been remanded.

Marmol was also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and was held on a $800,000 bond. He was arrested on July 27 for his involvement in this case and was charged with hindering prosecution; he posted a $100,000 bond and was released for that charge.

Nunez was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

All four arrestees have been ordered to appear in court on Friday.

Police were called to the Hidden Hookah Lounge just before 4 a.m. on July 21 for a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Responding officers found Semidey suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

The investigation revealed that there were multiple shooters firing multiple weapons, which led to Semidey's death, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department's Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.

