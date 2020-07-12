Arrests made in connection with Enfield 4-year-old's death

Police say the child was riding in the bed of the truck with the tailgate down. The child fell from the truck and run over.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police have arrested two people in connection with an incident that led to the death of a 4-year-old boy.

On June 21, emergency responders went to an address on Brainard Road on calls of a child crushed under a truck that was unresponsive. Police who arrived at the scene found the 4-year-old in the backyard and CPR was performed until EMS arrived. The boy was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

A police investigation discovered the pickup truck was being driven by 55-year-old Jonathan Riches. The child's mother, 40-year-old Ashley Czerepak, was in the front passenger seat of the truck. Both people live at the home on Brainard Raod. Police say the child was riding in the bed of the trick with the tailgate down. Riches was using the truck to pack down a pad of crushed stone. While he was driving the truck the child fell out of the bed and was subsequently run over.

Riches and Czerepak were both arrested and charged with risk of injury to a child. Both made bond and are scheduled to appear in court on February 16, 2021.