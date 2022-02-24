3 arrested for assault, attempted assault on Willimantic police responding to domestic dispute

After officers caught up with Pacheco Jr., he began to fight the officers, punching one of them on the mouth, causing him to bleed, police said.

WINDHAM, Conn. — Three people were arrested in Willimantic on Thursday after they allegedly assaulted officers responding to a domestic dispute call.

Willimantic police received three 911 calls from a woman around 3 p.m. Thursday, with her abruptly hanging up each time.

Police dispatch made certain that her phone was broken and she sounded like she was in distress.

Officers dispatched to the scene learned that a domestic dispute happened.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the woman who called 911. Officers also made contact with Ramon Pacheco Jr., who immediately began to swear at them and then ran onto the front steps of the home, police said. Pacheco Jr. got into a fighting stance and tried to engage in a fight as police approached him, according to police.

He ran off as police tried to handcuff him, starting a foot chase with police.

After officers caught up with Pacheco Jr., he began to fight the officers, punching one of them on the mouth, causing him to bleed, police said.

Pacheco Jr.'s father, Ramon Pacheco Sr., started to grab at the officers trying to arrest his son. Pacheco Sr. also tried to assault an officer, police said. At the same time, the woman, identified as Kayla Alexis Tirado, was punching the officers in the backs to try to get them away from Pacheco Jr., according to police.

All three individuals were eventually apprehended, police said.

Pacheco Jr. was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Breach of Peace. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

Pacheco Sr. was charged with interfering with a Police Officer, Criminal Attempt Assault on a Police Officer, and Breach of Peace. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Tirado was charged with Criminal Attempt at Assault on a Police Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer and Breach of Peace. She was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.