Assault rifle, 20 pounds of marijuana seized in Stratford arrest

STRATFORD, Conn. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting on Halloween.
Police say Tyrese Pridgen was charged in a shooting in the area of Sands Place in Stratford. No one was injured during the shooting.
During the arrest, Police seized an SKS assault rifle with ammunition and about 20lbs of illegal THC/ marijuana. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 20.
Pridgen is facing the following charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm 53a-217
- Criminal Possession of Ammunition 53a-217c
- Illegal Transfer of a Firearm 28-33*
- Illegal Possession High Capacity Magazine 53-202w
- Poss. With Intent to Sell Heroin 21a-278(b)
- Poss. With Intent to Sell Crack/Cocaine 21a-278(b)
- Poss. With Intent to Sell Prohibited Place 21a-278a(b) PUBLIC HOUSING
- Operating a Drug Factory 21a-277(c)