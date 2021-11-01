Woman suffers from attack, purse robbery in Hamden Plaza parking lot: police

A 61-year-old woman was knocked to the ground from behind and her pocketbook was forcibly taken from her.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A woman is recovering after being knocked down and having her purse stolen in the Hamden Plaza parking lot Monday evening, according to police.

Hamden PD said at around 7 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot on Dixwell Avenue. She was knocked to the ground from behind and her pocketbook was forcibly taken from her, officials said.

The suspect left the scene in a black car and a white car followed, according to police. Both cars went toward the Spring Glen neighborhood.

Police said a good Samaritan found some of the stolen items that the suspect discarded.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4047.

Back in May, a similar incident occurred, where an 85-year-old woman was injured during a robbery in the same plaza while putting groceries in her car.

