Attempted burglar and car owner get into shootout in Bloomfield, suspect charged

Police said a man reported a car break-in and fired a 'warning shot.' The suspect retrieved a gun and fired back. Both were wounded.

BLOOMFIELD, Connecticut — A suspect has been charged after allegedly attempting to break into a car and getting into a shootout with the car owner on Friday morning in Bloomfield.

Bloomfield police said officers responded at 5 a.m. to 43 Cottage Grove Circle on a report of a vehicle break-in and shots fired. The complainant said that an individual had broken into his vehicle which was parked in his driveway. The suspect confronted him in the driveway and the complainant fired a “warning shot” into the ground. That caused the suspect to run towards a vehicle parked in the roadway, retrieve a firearm, and fire shots at the complainant striking his arm.

The suspect retreated into the dark sedan and fled the scene.

Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance responded and transported the complainant to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

It was later discovered that the potential suspect walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound to his face. The Hartford Police Department also advised that a vehicle with shell casings and blood was located at 9 Madison Street in Hartford, which is near the hospital that was potentially driven by the suspect.

The vehicle was later seized and towed by Bloomfield police, and processed for evidence. The scene and the complainant’s handgun were secured by responding officers.

After an investigation by the Detective Unit, suspect Yavier Ruiz-Valez, 23, of Manchester, was charged with the following crimes:

Assault Second with a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Use of a Weapon

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Reckless Endangerment First Degree

Criminal Mischief First Degree

Burglary Third Degree

Larceny Sixth Degree

Interfering

