Manchester police investigate attempted car burglary, shots fired into apartment unit

MANCHESTER, Conn — Manchester police are searching for at least two people who allegedly tried to break into a car parked at an apartment complex and shot off a gun that sent a bullet through an apartment unit.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 465 Buckland Hills Drive just before midnight Monday for a report of an attempted burglary and shots fired.

A witness told police that they saw two males trying to break into a vehicle in the parking lot by smashing one of the car's windows.

The witness said they confronted the suspects, who then ran toward a car, described as a brown or gray sedan, parked near the complex entrance.

As the suspect vehicle began to drive away, two gunshots went off, the witness told police. The suspect vehicle then went east on Buckland Hills Drive toward Hale Road.

Responding officers found two shell casings near building 21, and later found that one of the bullets struck an apartment at building 35. The bullet went through the window and through the apartment unit before lodging in a common hallway wall, police said. The person in the apartment was sleeping during the incident and was not injured, police said.

Police were not able to find where the second bullet ended up.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5575.

