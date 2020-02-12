Authorities still searching for Vanessa Morales nearly One Year Later

If you think you have seen Vanessa you are urged to call the FBI TIP line at 203-503-5555 or contact Ansonia police.

ANSONIA, Conn — On the streetlamp just outside of Vanessa Morale's home on Myrtle Avenue, a picture of her and flowers hang. The now two-year-old girl has been missing for a year. Authorities are adamant to bring the family closure.

"We’ve been getting tips and leads, unfortunately, nothing has panned out," said Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police Department.

The leads have led investigators in circles. Their search for Morales continues just one day away from when she disappeared. Her father, Jose Morales, 43, of New Haven, is considered the prime suspect in her disappearance.

"We can determine that he was the last person we believe was with Vanessa," said Lynch.

The arrest warrant for Morales says a neighbor told police he was almost positive he saw Morales getting into a car with baby Vanessa on Sunday, December 1, 2019. The next day her mother, Christine Holloway, 43, was found dead inside their home.

Morales was arrested for her murder appearing in court early this year. His attorney Norm Pattis spoke to the public in February about his client’s innocence.

“I’d remind everybody about the presumption of innocence, notwithstanding the tragic and terrifying disappearance of this young baby,” said Pattis.

Morales admits to being high on PCP that weekend and says he does not remember much of it. Pattis tells FOX61 that his client “hopes and prays for his daughter is safe and well”

"At some point we’re going to speak to him again," said Lynch "We’re going let the criminal case play out for that homicide of Christine and then we will get back to trying to get in touch with him."

Ansonia police are working with the FBI and following tips from all over the country to find the brown-haired, brown-eyed girl who they believe to be alive. They are still on the lookout for her car seat, polka-dotted blanket, and grey backpack. The FBI is working on creating an updated image of Vanessa to distribute to the public.