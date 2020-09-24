Avon lawyer being charged with 26 counts of second-degree forgery

Michael Cronin is also facing 12 counts of identity theft in the third degree.

AVON, Connecticut — An Avon attorney is facing multiple forgery and identity theft charges.

The CT Division of Justice said 57-year-old Michael Cronin was arrested by inspectors Thursday. Cronin is already facing charges of stealing thousands of dollars from a political action committee.

Cronin is facing 26 counts of forgery in the second degree and 12 counts of identity theft in the third degree. According to one of the arrest warrant, the identity theft charges stem from various real estate and refinancing documents involving the divorce from his first wife.

The other arrest warrant says Cronin forged the name of a lawyer on a financial affidavit related to the divorce of Cronin's second wife.

Officials say Cronin was the former treasurer of the political action committee, the state Senate Republican Leadership Committee. He was charged with stealing about $267,800 from the committee for his local use.