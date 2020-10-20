Baby found in New Haven dumpster released from the hospital

Police say the eight-month-old baby was released to members of her family and is recovering from her burn injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An eight-month-old baby that was found in a dumpster, was released from the hospital Tuesday.

The Department of Children and Families along with Police are still investigating the cause of her injuries.

The baby girl was found in a dumpster outside a Newhallville apartment building on October 12. Police arrested a 24-year-old Andiana Velez of Hamden.

Officers say Velez put the child there. She is not the child’s mother. Police say they have located the mother of the child and have been in constant contact with her.