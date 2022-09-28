Ballistic evidence links Willimantic man to 2 shooting incidents: Police

The accused Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva on Monday for his involvement in two shooting incidents in Willimantic and Hartford, according to police.

WINDHAM, Conn. — A Willimantic man was arrested Monday after an investigation linked him to two separate shooting incidents.

On August 26, Willimantic police were called to Cameo Drive on the report of someone run over by a car. During an investigation by the Willimantic Accident Reconstruction Team and Detective Division, they learned that Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva had reportedly fired at least one round from a rifle.

Police said it was in an attempt to intimidate the crowd before leaving the scene.

Following the incident, Willimantic detectives interviewed Gomez-Silva about his involvement in the shooting. A warrant was sought for Gomez-Silva, but the rifle could not be found, police said.

According to police, ballistic evidence at the scene was submitted to the forensics lab for examination, resulting in a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network match.

The Willimantic Police Department was informed that ballistic evidence located in Cameo Drive matched a case also being investigated by the Hartford Police Department.

Gomez-Silva was arrested on September 26. Hartford Police Department was also contacted, and Willimantic and Hartford detectives were granted a search warrant in his residence. Inside the home, detectives found the rifle matching the evidence on both crime scenes, police said.

Gomez-Silva was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal sale/delivery/transport of a Long Gun, risk of injury to a child, breach of peace in the second degree, tampering with and physical evidence.

Gomez-Silva was held on a court-set $250,000 bond and presented in Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday.

---

---

---

