The man was wanted out of Connecticut on several charges. Earlier in the day, he was considered armed and dangerous, according to the police department.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside of a home in Clayton County Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department.

Clayton County Police said at 2 p.m., they requested the U.S. Marshall to help after he refused to come out of the home in the 11000-block of Southwood Drive in Hampton, Georgia. He was considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

After several hours, he was taken into custody at 6:39 p.m. without incident, the police department said.

The man is wanted out of Connecticut for the following charges: