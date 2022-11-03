3 arrested for having knives, BB guns in car on Halloween night: Hamden police

A Hamden police officer on patrol heard BB gunshots coming from a vehicle traveling on Fourth Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Three people were arrested in Hamden on Halloween night after police found knives and BB guns in the car they were driving in, according to police.

A Hamden police officer on patrol heard BB gunshots coming from a vehicle traveling on Fourth Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

The officer conducted a vehicle stop, where two knives, four BB guns and pellet ammunition were found, police said.

Three people in the car were arrested: Quinton Belton-Tilghman and Rayshon Jacobs, both age 20 of Woodbridge, as well as a 17-year-old from Brockton, Mass.

Police said all three were charged with reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal use of a facsimile firearm and breach of peace.

The two 20-year-olds were held on a $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14. The 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on a written promise to appear.

No one was injured and there were no reports of property damage, police said.

