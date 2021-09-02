FBI: Georgia man arrested, said he climbed into U.S. Capitol through broken window during riots

He told agents that he drove to Washington D.C. with his family, including his parents, to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally.

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — A 23-year-old from Georgia admitted to FBI agents that he entered the U.S. Capitol last month through a broken window, according to a criminal compliant.

On Jan. 21, after receiving a tip, agents interviewed Benjamin Torre at his Dawsonville home.

He told agents that he drove to Washington D.C. with his family, including his parents, to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally.

The document states he told the agent that "things got a little heated" and that "D.C. Police came and made a line alongside the Capitol" to block people from climbing on the scaffolding.

Torre said that when he was inside the Capitol, officers "helped us" and that they did not try to stop the intruders from entering. He said he even nodded at the officers as they continued through the building.

He said at one point he saw a line of officers and he spoke to them and said, “We are here in support of you and we back the blue.”

He told FBI agents that when he was inside the Capitol, he did not damage any property.

Torre is charged in the crime in which he knowingly entered the Capitol without lawful authority to do so, and knowingly attempting to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business. Authorities said he was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Benjamin Harry Torre, 23, of Dawsonville, GA was arrested by #FBI Atlanta this morning on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charging documents are available from DOJ at: https://t.co/w1XMUfb3ZC @FBIWFO @USAO_DC pic.twitter.com/cqNSUgdgWX — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) February 9, 2021

Torre joins at least five other Georgians being charged in connection with the Capitol being stormed, including south Georgia attorney W. McCall Calhoun, who posted to social media that he was among the first to break into Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the breach, and Cleveland Meredith, who has been accused of making violent threats toward Pelosi.

Another who was arrested following the riots at the Capitol, Christopher Stanton Georgia, died by suicide shortly after his arrest. A Georgia woman, Roseanne Boyland, died following the insurrection. outside the Capitol the day of the riots. The New York Times reported that it appeared she was trampled.

A Milton 18-year-old was also arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots. Bruno Cua is being charged with assaulting a federal officer, and forcing his way onto the Senate floor, among other charges.