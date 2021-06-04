“This is the reminder that yes we need to be together, and that’s a lot of what Molten Java stands for."

BETHEL, Conn. — A Bethel coffee shop was targeted Saturday night in an act of hate.

Molten Java, an LGBTQ-owned business, had a rainbow pride flag hanging on their banister for the past year. Late Saturday night, that flag was ripped down, burned, and the remains of it were left on the doorstep.

“I guess when I first saw it, I thought somebody was being stupid, but as I thought about the people that work here, and Wendy, and our community, it occurred to me that this was more, and I guess it just took me time," Marissa Amundsen, a longtime employee of Molten Java, told FOX61 News.

Amundsen’s coworker Jill was the employee that found the charred flag on the doorstep and called the police.

Molten Java is known for spreading kindness, compassion and love to everyone, so this was devastating for not only the business but the customers as well.

Nicholas Maro, a frequent customer of Molten Java was devastated to hear about the news.

“It’s so devastating to see what’s going on in our world today," he said. "To see it in front of your own eyes, you see it on the news and in the media, but to see it firsthand in such a small town, it really hits home.”

The company as a whole is using this act of hate as a learning experience to grow, and continue to promote its mission of spreading joy and kindness to all.

“This is the reminder that yes we need to be together, and that’s a lot of what Molten Java stands for. We’re like a ground zero for being,” said Amundsen.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Bethel Police encourage anyone with information to reach out to the department.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.