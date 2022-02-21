Bethel police arrest car theft suspect from Ohio

Police suspect he was tried to steal a car with a 6 year old inside

BETHEL, Conn. — Police have taken an Ohio man suspected of multiple carjacking into custody on Saturday.

Bethel officers responded to report of an idle car in the Best Western parking lot in the morning. They found the car was stolen from Cumberland, Rhode Island on February 19.

Police said Joshua Boles of Ohio was asleep in the driver's seat and officers arrested him without incident.

Boles is suspected of a carjacking attempt where the suspect tried to steal a car with a 6 year old in the rear seat according to police. The child's mother fought with the suspect and prevented him from driving away.

Officials say Boles is also under investigation for a stolen vehicle in Ohio and stolen license plates from Pennsylvania. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

