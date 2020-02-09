'BLM' spray-painted on Civil War Monument on Guilford Green

Town officials do not believe someone, from their experience with other BLM protests, was involved in the spray painting.

GUILFORD, Conn. — A Black Lives Matter rally was held on the Guilford Green over the weekend, but what was discovered on the Green the morning of the event seemed suspicious to some in the town.

The Guilford Green has been a gathering spot for many positive events, including a concert from Guilford‘s Nick Fradiani after winning American Idol.

"This is a true community treasure," said First Selectman Matt Hoey (D-Guilford)

But, Sunday morning, the initials BLM were discovered spray-painted on the Civil War monument on the Green.

"Typically, we try to remove graffiti immediately," Hoey said.

But, not in this instance.

"I didn’t think it was appropriate to try to do it at the time nor call in the park and rec staff on a Sunday and have to pay overtime to do it," Hoey said.

The fact that there was a Black Lives Matter rally scheduled for 11 AM Sunday on the Green weighed into his decision to wait until Monday, too. Hoey felt trying to remove it before the event Sunday morning might have acted to agitate things.

"I support the Black Lives movement," he continued. "I have and I fully support it. I attended a prayer vigil that we had out here several months ago."

But what he says he doesn’t support is vandalism, which cost the town an extra $500 to have a specialty company come in and remove the graffiti.

"Unfortunately, I think that vandalism probably has the ability to diminish overall support for the Black Lives Matter movement," Hoey added.

"Cameras are one of our best friends today, as you know," said Chief of Police Butch Hyatt. "I don’t have any other information I can share. But, certainly, again, I would like to ask if anybody does have any information, who may have put the graffiti there, we would certainly like to hear about it."

"I think there’s someone, who thinks that that would be a hoot to do, perhaps a young person, who's not really comprehending what’s going on and in the full sense of it," said Peggy McIntyre, who was visiting the Green with a friend.