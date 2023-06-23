1 injured after early morning robbery at a Bloomfield business

Police said one person was pistol-whipped during an early morning robbery at a Bloomfield business.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — One person was injured during an early morning robbery in Bloomfield, police said.

Officers were called to 31 Tobey Road around 3:40 a.m. on the report of an active burglary.

While en route, Bloomfield dispatch relayed to responding officers that there were shots fired in the area of the scene.

When Bloomfield officers got to the business complex, they stopped and detained a car leaving the parking lot. One person was inside and police later learned that the driver was involved with the incident.

Police found the victim at the scene, who stated that the incident was a robbery in which he was robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped. The suspects then fired shots at the building. Three masked suspects also reportedly ran into the wood line adjacent to the property after the robbery, the victim told police.

Investigators set up a perimeter around the area and, with the help of multiple police agencies, including state police, shut down the area to traffic while they searched for the suspects.

The North Central Municipal Emergency Services Team (NCMEST) also responded to help search the woods for the armed suspects, but no one was located.

The victim was treated on scene for his injuries from being pistol-whipped. The victim's business had broken windows after they were shot at by the suspect(s).

Investigators are still uncovering details about the person they detained at the scene, and no charges have been filed at this time.

This is an active investigation; anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department's detective unit.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.