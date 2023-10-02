Bloomfield man removed from child's birthday after reported sexual assault

Scott Oliver was arrested on risk of injury to a child and sexual assault charges and held on a $250,000 bond.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A 35-year-old Bloomfield man was arrested on sexual assault of a child after he allegedly tried to touch a 9-year-old at a birthday party, police said.

Scott Oliver was at a child’s birthday party in South Windsor on Saturday afternoon when he allegedly made “physical contact at and near the waist area” of the child. Police said Oliver also tried to force the child’s clothing off.

Other adults at the party threw Oliver out of the home, and he was later found by police at his home in Bloomfield, officials said.

Police did not release any additional information.

Oliver was arrested on risk of injury to a child and sexual assault charges and held on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.

