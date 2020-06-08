Bloomfield double murder suspect turns himself in

Another suspect who had been providing Smith with financial assistance was arrested Monday

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Video above is from February 25th as community members held a vigil for the victims

Bloomfield police say that double murder suspect Russell Smith has turned himself on Thursday morning.

Smith, from Windsor, surrendered around 7 a.m. to the U.S. Marshals and the Bloomfield Police department.

On August 3 following a national press release and the posted $5,000 reward for Smith, police said the U.S. Marshals were contacted by associates and friends, on Smith’s behalf for him, to surrender this morning.

The U.S. Marshals and the Bloomfield police department say Smith was placed in custody without incident.

Also on August 3rd, police arrested a woman who they said had been providing financial assistance to Smith.

Police said the U.S Marshals Service discovered that Shakela Holley, 48, had been providing Smith with financial assistance. Holley was charged with four counts of Hindering Prosecution Second Degree. Holley is being held on $500,000 bond.

Smith was wanted by police in connection with shooting and killing, 43-year-old Aaron Walker of Windsor and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer of East Hartford in the parking lot of Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant in Bloomfield in February.