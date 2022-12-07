Bloomfield man convicted in 2018 murder

Damond Bester was arrested in 2018 in the fatal shooting of William Smalls.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bloomfield man has been convicted of murder on Wednesday in the 2018 murder of William Smalls.

Damond Bester, 46, was convicted following a trial in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday. He was also convicted of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Bester was arrested in 2018 in the fatal shooting of Smalls who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck, chest and arm. Gunshot residue was found on his clothing and cell phone tower records as well as witnesses brought to trial tied Bester to the murder.

Bester is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 10, 2023.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.