Bloomfield police investigating homicide

Police believe the death stemmed from a domestic incident

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide Monday morning that they say stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police were called to 1077 Blue Hills Avenue at 12:40 am for the report of a domestic incident where a man was stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a woman outside the apartment who they detained. In the apartment, they found a 28-year-old man who was suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

Police said that despite immediate medical aid was rendered by officers and EMS crews but the man was pronounced dead.

Police said they believe that the man and the woman were involved in a domestic dispute that escalated into physical altercation.

The BPD Detective Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation with assist from the CT State’s Attorney’s Office. The State Police Major Crimes Unit was called for assistance in processing the scene for evidence. The BPD Detective Unit is actively working the investigation of this incident with CT State’s Attorney’s office.

