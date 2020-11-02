15 dogs seized from home in Bloomfield

After receiving several complaints, officers seized 15 dogs from their owner in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A woman is facing several charges after police received multiple complaints regarding dogs being left outside.

The animals control officer received a complaint that dogs were being left outside their home, overnight and in freezing conditions, on Tunxis Avenue Extension on January 22. Police said this was the third such complaint they received regarding the property.This lead to the animal control officer believing that there may be an unlicensed kennel or bedding operation at the home.

An initial investigation revealed that the property is listed to Beech Tree Ranch LLC, which is owned by James and Margaret Boisture. That company owns Star Mountain Kennel, which breeds Portuguese Podengo Pequeno dogs. Police also said that there was no valid kennel license issued to the facility or property owners in Bloomfield.

The animal control officer and Bloomfield police went to the house on January 24 to further investigate the incident. They introduced themselves to Margaret, who told them they could not search the property.

The animal control officer obtain a court ordered search warrant to search the home.

Police said that during the search, they found over 40 animals at the facility. of the the 40, 15 dogs were being held in conditions that police said to be in violation of Connecticut General Statutes governing Cruelty to Animals, Excessive Confinement, a Kennel Operation, and Rabies Vaccination/Certificate requirement.

These 15 dogs were taken from the facility and brought to a local vet for evaluation and medical treatment.

23 of the animals were determined to be in good health and left at the home. Six of the animals were also placed with their owners co-owners after verification. The animals control officer facilitated the return of the dogs to the owner on February 5.

Margaret turned herself in on February 10 after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was charged with cruelty to animals, illegal confinement, operating a kennel after license revoked/suspended, and no dogs rabies vaccinations.

The judge set Margaret's the bond at $75,000 with non-finical conditions of release: posses no animals, do not allow any animals to be left in your care.

Margaret's lawyer, Jeffery Kestenband, sent a statement regarding the arrest: