Board decides to not transfer former Hartford police officer's attacker back to Whiting Hospital

A public hearing was held Friday morning to decide if Chevoughn Augustin should be transferred back to a maximum security facility.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A former Hartford police officer, Jill Kidik recalled the scary moments she faced on duty after she was attacked by a woman responding to a call.

Her attacker moved to a different facility within the Whiting Forensic Division and Kidik raised concerns over the transfer.

Her attacker, Chevoughn Augustin was at Whiting Hospital but at the beginning of this month, hospital staff transferred her to Dutcher Hall which is a less secure facility.

"You did not have to move her prior to the hearing. You did not have to!" said Kidik during the hearing.

It has been five years since Kidik was stabbed in the neck responding to a reported altercation between Augustin and her landlord at the Constitution Plaza in Hartford.

Kidik was rushed to the hospital where she luckily survived.

Augustin was eventually transported to Whiting Hospital under maximum security for her actions which deemed her to be criminally insane.

During the hearing, mental health professionals stated when Augustin was first admitted to the hospital, she told them she heard voices.

As Augustin's medication was tweaked until it helped her and she sought treatment programs, the staff decided to transfer her to Dutcher Hall at the beginning of this month. This means she is able to go off campus with supervision or be alone on hospital grounds.

"Folks are still in a locked unit but over time as they demonstrate they’re able to walk around the grounds with staff," said Mary Kate Mason of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Service.

The mental professionals who worked directly with Augustin told the board her behavior has shown steady and significant improvement.

In the past under the old law, a hearing would have been required before a patient was transferred. However, under the new law, it is no longer necessary and the decision would be made strictly by the professionals themselves. If needed, though, a hearing can still be requested but in this case, it was not.

"It was very overwhelming that to know victims were not considered in this whatsoever," added Kidik.

Kidik said because of Augustin's actions on that very day five years ago, her life has forever changed.

"I’ve lost everything because of her!" added Kidik.

Kidik did express to FOX61 that she did not expect Augustin to be transferred back to Whiting Hospital but said she is happy with the conditions they have put into place and called Friday a success.

If there are any changes surrounding Augustin's behavior in any shape or form, hospital staff are to notify the board immediately and she can be transferred back to Whiting if needed.

