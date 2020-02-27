Body camera released in connection with Bloomfield animal abuse investigation

The investigation in January resulted in animal control seizing 15 dogs and dog breeder Margaret Boisture’s arrest.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Bloomfield police released new images and body camera video from inside the Beech Tree Ranch LLC owned Star Mountain Kennel.

Police executed a search warrant after animal control received complaints the dogs were being left outside their home, overnight and in freezing conditions

“This was in response to citizen complaints in the area and when we began to investigate we didn’t know what we were going to find there we found things that as I said in the meeting were disturbing to us,” Chief Paul Hammick said.

According to the arrest warrant, the animal control officer said breeder Boisture kept dogs in cages and pens that are not big enough. Police add there were also piles of soiled paper towels, covered and soaked in fresh urine and feces and some dogs were standing in their own waste.

According to the arrest warrant some of the dogs were treated for diagnosed upper respiratory infections, skin conditions, and depleted immune system.

Some in the community have come to Boisture’s defense. Her attorney also put out a statement Thursday that reads in part: