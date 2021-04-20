Body camera released on suspected shoplifter being arrested in New Haven

Police are conducting an internal investigating into a number of aspects of the incident, including the point where the officer draws his gun.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police released body camera footage of a suspected shoplifting incident over the weekend in which the officer is seen pulling out his taser, and his gun when confronting the suspect.

The video shows the officer chases the man through the store's parking lot and eventually catches him as he enters a car. The officer repeatedly told the man to get on the ground as the man explains he only took t-shirts.

At one point, the officer drew his taser and gun at the man. The man laid down on the ground and was handcuffed.

The body camera video shows the officer putting his knee on the man's back to handcuff him.

After the man got on the ground, the officer was able to take him into custody.

The New Haven Police Department says they are now carrying out an internal investigation to review if the officer's use of force was appropriate in the incident.

The 50-year-old West Haven man is facing larceny in the sixth degree and interfering with an officer.

