Body found following a fire in Middletown

The fire happened back in April. The building was heavily damaged and the body wasn't found until a layer of debris was moved by an excavator.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A body was found among the debris of a building that was destroyed during a fire in April. Police announced this finding on Monday.

A fire broke out at 311 Main Street Extension on April 5. A Middletown police officer on patrol saw black smoke in the area. The fire department responded and the fire was put out. The house was heavily damaged and there were large amounts of debris.

The following day, police began to investigate the fire. As an excavator was clearing debris from the area, a body was found. Connecticut State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were called to help with the investigation.

Police said two days before the fire on April 3, the owner of the building saw a front window of the front door was broken. The owner searched the building but did not find anything out of the ordinary. They filed a police report on April 4 and provided pictures of the damage.

The identity of the body has not yet been released by police.