Body found in Branford; Police investigating

Body was found in a marsh area in Stony Creek

BRANFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon.

Police posted on their Facebook page, "The Branford Police Department is currently investigating the discovery of a deceased person in a marsh area in Stony Creek. We are in the early stages of this investigation. Updates will be given as information becomes available."

Police sources tell FOX61 that Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit are in Branford for a body found.

The body was found near 51 Buena Vista, Branford.

This is a developing story

