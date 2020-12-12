The body was found on the GVSU Allendale campus by a runner near the intermural athletic fields on Dec. 12.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Update: 12/12/2020

Grand Valley State University President, Philomena V. Mantella, released a statement confirming the body found this morning on GVSU Allendale campus was a Grand Valley student.

"This is heartbreaking news for our entire community," said GVSU President Mantella. "I offer my deepest condolences to the student's family and friends."

The GVSU president said they will not be sharing the student's name out of respect of the family. The Grand Valley State Police Department will have additional staff working on the Allendale Campus for the remainder of the weekend.

GVSU Counseling Center staff are ready to provide service to anyone who many need assistance. The Dean of Students Office has additional services available and can be contacted at 616-331-3585 or dos@gvsu.edu.

"This is a jarring and shocking event for all of us," said GVSU president Mantella. "This tragedy reminds us of the importance of each member of our university community. Please keep the student's family in your thoughts and offer your support to those who have lost a friend and fellow student."

While there is limited number of people on campus because of finals week, anyone with information should contact GVPD at 616-331-3255 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

Original: 12/12/2020

The Grand Valley State University Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are jointly investigating a suspicious death.

On the morning of Dec. 12, a body was found on the Grand Valley State University Allendale Campus by a runner near the intermural athletic fields, south of West Campus Drive. Police said there was no identification with the body.

Anyone with any information should contact the Grand Valley State University Police Department at 616-331-3255 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

