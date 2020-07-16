Body of missing East Haven woman found in a shallow grave near Branford restaurant

27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca had not been seen or heard from since July 1. Her body was found Wednesday night.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Police announced Tuesday they were looking for Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca, who had not been seen or heard from since July 1. Almost two days later, her body was found.

East Haven police confirmed Wednesday, the remains of Aleman-Popoca were found in a shallow grave behind LoMonaco's Ristorante Italiano in Branford.

Officers said they arrived on Wednesday evening at the restaurant to find "disturbed dirt " in the area behind a dumpster. It was soon determined to be a shallow grave with human remains.

The owner of LoMonaco's, Vincenzo LoMonaco who declined to be interviewed, said the victim's husband, Jonathan Jara, has worked in the restaurant's kitchen for more than seven years. He added Jara hadn't shown up for work since last week.

LoMonaco said Jara called him several days ago, at which point the owner told him the police had been in touch with him. LoMonaco says he has not heard from Jara since that phone call Monday.

An initial missing person report was filed by Aleman-Popoca's husband, father, and sister, according to police.

Officials said Jara stated he received a phone call from their seven-year-old daughter while he was at work telling him that her mother was not home when she woke up.

When he arrived at the house, he found their daughter home alone but all of Aleman-Popoca's things were still at the house, he said to police. Her disappearance was treated as suspicious and police believed foul play was a factor.

East Haven Police will not say if Jara is a suspect in his wife's death. And, it's unclear why the family waited two days after first discovering she was missing to report it to police. The manner and cause of death have not been determined by officials.

If anyone has information they are asked to call East Haven police at Captain Joseph Murgo at 203-468-3824 or email jmurgo@easthavenpolice.com.