Three more Ivy League universities receive bomb threats

Cornell, Columbia, and Brown evacuated buildings on Sunday. Yale, also an Ivy League college, was the subject of bomb threats on Friday.

ITHACA, N.Y. — Two days after Yale University evacuated student dormitories due to a bomb threat, three more Ivy League institutions faced similar threats. Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Columbia University in Manhattan, and Brown University in Providence, R.I. all received bomb threats.

Campus police at Cornell University ordered four buildings evacuated Sunday after a call about bombs being placed there.

The Ivy League university posted on its website that police had received a call that bombs were put in the law school building as well as Goldwin Smith Hall, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall.

Students and visitors were being urged to avoid those four buildings and the Ithaca school’s central campus. Police and SWAT units were responding.

CornellALERT for the Ithaca campus: Avoid central campus. Evacuate areas in or nearby the Law School, Goldwin Smith,... Posted by Cornell University on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Columbia University also evacuated buildings due to threats on Sunday, threats which they later determined to be unfounded. Brown University also gave an all-clear after evacuating several buildings, according the college's student newspaper.

UPDATE: Following an investigation, today’s bomb threats were deemed not credible by the NYPD and the campus buildings have been cleared for reoccupancy. We thank those individuals affected for their patience and cooperation in evacuating. — Columbia University (@Columbia) November 7, 2021

BREAKING: All buildings evacuated for the bomb threat have been cleared by the Providence Police and Brown DPS. https://t.co/WxBsTG9O6C pic.twitter.com/5JlCBBFLxP — Brown Daily Herald (@the_herald) November 7, 2021

On Friday, Yale, another Ivy League university, also received bomb threats targeting several buildings. Students and staff were evacuated and several streets in downtown New Haven were shut down for several hours, before it was determined there was no threat. That investigation is ongoing.

The Ivy League is a group of long-established colleges and universities in the eastern US having high academic and social prestige. It includes Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Dartmouth, Cornell, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania.

