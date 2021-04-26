x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Crime

$1.5 million worth of cocaine washes up on Florida beach

Somebody stumbled across it and called authorities.
Credit: Twitter: @USBPChiefMIP

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida beachgoer got quite the surprise over the weekend.

While at the beach, the person found more than $1.5 million worth of cocaine that had washed up along the shoreline in Palm Beach.

The 65 pounds of drugs were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin tweeted a photo of the packages of cocaine stacked on top of each other inside a Border Patrol building.

Last year alone, Border Patrol seized 58,006 pounds of cocaine. It's the third most-common drug seized by agents behind marijuana and meth.

In fact, agents in Texas recently seized more than $4 million of suspected meth that was hidden in a tractor-trailer that was carrying what authorities described to NBC News as "funky pickles."

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter