16-year-old charged in West Hartford stabbing: Police

The suspect was taken into custody and was held in Juvenile detention.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged following a stabbing incident in West Hartford.

Monday, around 8:57 p.m., West Hartford police responded to Federal Street for a stabbing incident.

When the police arrived, they gave emergency care to the adult victim. The West Hartford Fire Department, paramedics, and EMR ambulance arrived to take over care of the victim.

The investigation led to a 16-year-old suspect, who was not living at the home. The suspect was taken into custody and was held as a juvenile.

The teen was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault in the first degree, and disorderly conduct.

This incident remains under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.