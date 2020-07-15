Local and State Police investigating at Branford restaurant

Officers are near a local restaurant on West Main Street. It is unclear why they are there.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Police have gathered in Branford on West Main Street behind a local restaurant Wednesday evening.

The back of the LoMonaco's Ristorante Italiano has been blocked off by police. Branford Police tell FOX61 they are assisting another agency but could not say which one.

Officers have been seen leaning over a fence taking pictures but it unclear pictures of what. State troopers were seen using a ladder on the property.

The East Haven Police were also on the scene. This comes a day after police asked the public's help for 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman Popoco, who was last seen on July 1. it is unclear if these incidents are related.