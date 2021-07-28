Bridgeport City Council member faces charges in vote theft conspiracy

The councilman who represents the city's 133rd District is facing multiple election crimes related to his run for City Council in 2017 and 2018.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — A Bridgeport City Councilman was charged on Wednesday in connection with a vote theft conspiracy in Federal court.

Federal officials say Michael Defilippo, 35, a Democrat, was charged with multiple election crimes relating to his run for City Council in 2017 and 2018. Defilippo is a City Councilman for Bridgeport's 133rd District and owns several businesses in the city.

Federal officials say Bridgeport's City Council elections are held on odd-number years but due to repeated absentee ballot irregularities in the Democratic primary for the 133rd District, the primary was re-run several times before the general election in 2018.

“The right to vote and have one’s vote counted in a fair and impartial election is the foundation of our democracy,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leonard Boyle. “It is alleged that this defendant violated that right to help himself win election to the Bridgeport City Council, including by stealing ballots and forging signatures. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our FBI partners will continue to vigorously enforce federal laws to safeguard our elections.”

Federal officials added that in 2017 and 2018, Defilippo and others allegedly worked with others "to interfere with and obstruct Bridgeport citizens' right to vote" by falsifying tenants of his voter registration applications and absentee ballots applications, then stealing their absentee ballots and forging their signatures in order to fraudulently vote for himself.

“Combatting public corruption in all forms continues to be a priority of the FBI,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge David Sundberg. “Our mission to protect and serve will always include ensuring our public officials are held to the same standards as every member of our communities.”

Defilippo is charged with one count of conspiracy against rights, four counts of identity theft, and 11 counts of fraudulent registration. The identity and fraudulent registration offenses carry a five-year max prison term. The conspiracy offense carries a max prison term of 10 years.

