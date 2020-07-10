Bridgeport City Councilwoman arrested

The woman is facing multiple charges of illegal liquor sales and reckless endangerment due to COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting the club from being open.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — City Councilwoman Eneida Martinez was arrested in connection with opening a bar during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police confirmed on Wednesday, Martinez was arrested on 10 counts of illegal liquor sales. She is also being charged with reckless endangerment because the bar was not meant to be open due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sources tell FOX61 Martinez is the manager of the Keystone Longue. Nyair Nixon, 21, was found in the intersection near the club in the early morning of September 27.