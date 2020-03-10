Bridgeport PD investigates double shooting; one man killed, another injured

Police said one man was shot in a barbershop and another was found shot and killed in the lot next to the shop

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are investigating a fatal Friday night shooting outside a barbershop.

Just after 8 p.m. Friday, police said shots were fired inside the Quick Stop Barber Shop on Pequonnock Street.

According to police, a gunman had gone into the barbershop and fired at workers.

A 39-year-old employee was shot once in the arm and in the neck and ran from the shop.

When officers arrived they found the victim down the street and began medical treatment to stop the 'severe bleeding', according to police.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he was treated for a serious injury to his arm. Police said this man is expected to survive.

In an adjacent lot next to the barbershop, police said another man was found shot multiple times in his head. Police identified him as 40-year-old a Jamain Allen and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the scene at Pequonnock Street and the public should expect road closures in the area for several hours as evidence is collected.