Pregnant woman killed after bullets strike Bridgeport home

Police said she and another victim were in bed when the shooting happened. She was pronounced dead at the hospital

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting that killed a pregnant woman early Monday morning.

Police said just after 5:30 a.m., they had received a ShotSpotter report from Washington Terrace.

As officers were responding to the scene, there was another caller reporting two shooting victims in the same location.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the woman, 22-year-old Bridgeport resident Karla Bermudez, was pronounced dead. Police said Bermudez was pregnant and had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said a 23-year-old unidentified man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being uncooperative with the investigation at this time.

At this time, detectives have said that both victims were sleeping in bed when multiple gunshots were fired into the house, striking both of them. Two other adults were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Washington Terrace remains closed at this time.