Bridgeport police sergeant arrested, charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

Police said the 13-year veteran also faces a charge of risk of injury to a minor

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — A Bridgeport police seargant was arrested Friday afternoon and faces multiple charges including sexual assault.

Chief Rebecca Garcia announced Friday around 2:45 p.m. that Sergeant Ivan Delgado, a thirteen year veteran with the Bridgeport Police Department, was arrested and processed at the police department.

Police said Sergeant Delgado was served with a warrant charging him with three (3) counts of Sexual Assault 1st and three (3) counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. A $250,000 bond was set.

According to Chief Garcia, Delgado was placed on administrative leave without pay. Chief Garcia stated “After consideration and review of all preliminary information, I have placed him on administrative leave without pay. Sergeant Delgado's hearing will be within 10 business days."