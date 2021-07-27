Bridgeport police arrest furniture store owner on sexual assault charges for second time in a week

Hennawi Salem had also been arrested last year on similar charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police have arrested a Bridgeport furniture store owner for the second time in a week on sexual assault charges in connection with incidents at his store.

Female customers of Salem Furniture told police the store owner, Hennawi Salem, would bring them to the store's basement and ask them to lay down on a mattress.

Police said Salem would then sexually assault them.

Salem was charged Monday with sexual assault in the 3rd degree, sexual assault in the 4th degree, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Last week, Salem was charged with sexual assault in the 4th Degree.

Salem had also been charged last September with sexual assault in the 3rd degree, unlawful restraint 2nd, and risk of injury to a child, after three female victims made similar accusations.

Salem's bond is set at $100,000.

