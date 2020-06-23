Bridgeport police investigating two homicides within several hours

An 18 year old was found in a car shot in the head, and another man was found shot multiple times.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport Police are investigating several shootings that occurred within several hours of each other, with two of them being fatal.

The first shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Police dispatch received reports of shots fired in the area of 533 Harral Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said a 13-year-old female was shot once in the back and a 23-year-old male was shot in the leg. Both injuries are considered non-life-threatening according to police. Both victims were taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center for treatment.

The second shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Albion Street. Officers arrived and found a crashed car. The driver of the car was an 18-year-old male. He was slumped over in his seat with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he later died. The man's identity has not been released by police at this time.

A third shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the area of 750 William Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 53-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital where he died from his injuries shortly after. The man has not been identified at this time.

Around 12:40 a.m., police say a ShotSpotter activation went off in the area of Ellsworth and Fairfield Ave. Police said a person was shot while driving in his vehicle. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time but police reported the victim was alert and talking.