Double homicide in Bridgeport under investigation; suspect in custody

Police said first responders were called to the home on the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they were fired at from inside the home.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two people are dead and a man in custody Thursday morning in Bridgeport, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on Platt Street on the report of someone inside injured by gunfire.

However, when officers and first responders arrived, they were fired at while approaching the home, according to police. They were able to safely take cover and secured a perimeter. Nearby neighbors were evacuated from the area.

Bridgeport police told FOX61 one officer sprained his ankle but no other serious injuries were reported.

The suspect, 25-year-old Tarik Francis, eventually surrendered to police about two hours later. Once Francis was in custody, investigators entered the home and found two homicide victims.

They have not been identified at this time and a cause of death has not been given.

Part of Platt Street is closed while police investigate.

Police said it was an isolated incident and that the victims knew the suspect.

Francis was charged on two counts of murder, criminal attempt at murder, and criminal attempt of assault in the 1st degree. His bond is set at $5 million.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

