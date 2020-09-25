Bridgeport police investigate 2 homicides within one day

The shootings took place nearly 12 hours apart

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are investigating two homicides that happened nearly 12 hours apart from each other Thursday.

Around 8 a.m., police said they had received several 911 calls, reporting shots fired on Fox Street near Canfield Avenue. The area is one street over from the Clockwork Learning Center Black Rock childcare center on Bennett Street.

Police said when they got to the scene, they saw a one-car accident at the intersection. A 44-year-old man was found in the driver's seat of the car with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene according to police. He has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224, or call 203-576-TIPS.

Following that, just around 8 p.m., police had received a report of shots fired on Union Avenue near Connecticut Avenue.

According to police, when they got to the scene, they were met by family members who were in the process of taking 27-year-old Raymond Sierra to the hospital. Sierra had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police helped the family bring the Sierra to Bridgeport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide of Sierra is asked to call Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227, or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.