Bridgeport homicide suspect extradited from Vermont

Corey Ramos was charged with murder of 40-year-old Jennifer Brelsford. Police say Ramos was Brelsford's estranged boyfriend.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The estranged boyfriend of a deceased 40-year-old woman has been charged with her murder.

The body of Jennifer Brelsford was found inside her home on Goddard Avenue on October 18. Police say they identified 30-year-old Corey Ramos as a person of interest in the case.

It was soon learned by police, Ramos had crossed the border of Vermont shortly after Brelsford was killed.

On October 19, Police say Ramos attempted to cross the border into Canada from Vermont. A combined task force of US Border Agents, US Customs and Border Protection officers, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police to detain Ramos at the border.

A warrant charging Ramos with the murder of Brelsford was secured by Bridgeport Police on October 22. The following day, Bridgeport officers went to Vermont and brought Ramos back to Bridgeport. He was served his warrant charging him with murder.

Ramos will be held at the Bridgeport Police Department over the weekend and will be arraigned on Monday, October 24. He is being held on a $1 million bond.