Bridgeport investigating fatal shooting

A 32-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport Police are investigating the city’s fifth homicide case of the year after a 32-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that they department a Shotspotter activation for multiple gunshots fired in the area of 468 Trumbull Avenue just before 11 p.m. on April 2nd.

Capt. Fitzgerald said the victim sustained “multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and groin.” The victim was taken by a private car to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not been released as police notify next of kin and an autopsy is completed.