Bridgeport man arrested, charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

SHELTON, Conn. — A Bridgeport man is in police custody Thursday after being charged with the sexual assault of four juvenile girls.
Police say the arrest of 40-year-old Daniel Sanchez of Bridgeport, stemmed from a complaint they received. The suspect is said to know all four victims. After an investigation, Sanchez was arrested.
Sanchez is being charged with seven counts of sexual assault in the first degree, one count of sexual assault in the fourth degree, and eight counts of risk of injury to a child. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is appeared in Milford court on Thursday.