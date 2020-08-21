x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Crime

Bridgeport man arrested, charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

Shelton Police say the 40-year-old man's arrest stems from a complaint brought to the police. The man is accused of sexually assaulting four juveniles known to him.
Credit: Shelton Police Department

SHELTON, Conn. — A Bridgeport man is in police custody Thursday after being charged with the sexual assault of four juvenile girls. 

Police say the arrest of 40-year-old Daniel Sanchez of Bridgeport, stemmed from a complaint they received. The suspect is said to know all four victims. After an investigation, Sanchez was arrested. 

Sanchez is being charged with seven counts of sexual assault in the first degree, one count of sexual assault in the fourth degree, and eight counts of risk of injury to a child. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is appeared in Milford court on Thursday. 

Related Articles