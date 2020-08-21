Bridgeport man arrested, charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

Shelton Police say the 40-year-old man's arrest stems from a complaint brought to the police. The man is accused of sexually assaulting four juveniles known to him.

SHELTON, Conn. — A Bridgeport man is in police custody Thursday after being charged with the sexual assault of four juvenile girls.

Police say the arrest of 40-year-old Daniel Sanchez of Bridgeport, stemmed from a complaint they received. The suspect is said to know all four victims. After an investigation, Sanchez was arrested.