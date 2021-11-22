Bridgeport man arrested for shooting near youth baseball game in May: police

The shooting took place at Newfield Park

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above first aired on May 16, 2021.

A 34-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested for allegedly firing multiple gunshots from a passing car several feet away from a youth baseball game in May, police announced Monday.

Julian Geter, who has at least one previous felony conviction to his name, was arrested and charged Friday with reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, risk of injury to a minor, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon.

The shooting broke out near Newfield Park during opening day for the Newfield Park Youth Baseball Association. No players or spectators were injured in the shooting.

The incident prompted community and state leaders to call for action to halt violence and implement more accountability.

At the time, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said he has not done enough to curb violence in his city.

“I dare say our state hasn’t done enough,” he said at the time. “We got to try better and that’s my commitment to you, for public safety and especially when it comes to our children.”

At his arraignment on Friday, the judge reportedly called Geter a “danger to the community.” His bond was set at $500,000.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.