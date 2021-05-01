Bridgeport man charged with manslaughter in death of 4-month-old baby

The baby died at Yale New Haven hospital on Nov. 10, 2019, two days after being brought in

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police have charged a Bridgeport man in the death of a four-month-old baby that had been left in his care in November, 2019.

Police said Angel Rodriguez, 35, Bridgeport, was in New Haven Superior Court, on Monday.

Rodriguez is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree and Risk of Injury related to the death of a four-month-old baby in New Haven, in November, 2019. Bond was set in the amount of $500,000. The case has been transferred to Part A in New Haven, with the next court date scheduled for January 19, 2021.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, in the afternoon of November 8, 2019, New Haven Police Department, New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) personnel responded to a 911 report of an unresponsive four-month-old baby. First responders treated and transported the baby to the Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital where she was placed in the pediatric intensive care unit on a ventilator, still unresponsive, and in critical condition. Two days later, on November 10, 2019, the child died in the hospital. A subsequent autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the baby’s manner of death to be a homicide, with the cause of death due to blunt impact injury of the head and neck.